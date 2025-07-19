Backstage News On Kevin Owens Finally Undergoing Neck Surgery

Kevin Owens is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery earlier this week.

The WWE veteran had a successful procedure on July 18 to address a neck injury that has kept him out of action and forced him to miss WrestleMania 41 earlier this year.

Sources within WWE originally expected Owens to be sidelined long-term, with the belief that he could miss both WrestleMania 41 and WrestleMania 42. While this year’s event has already taken place, WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for mid-April 2026.

One person familiar with the situation noted that the typical recovery time for this type of injury is around one year, though Owens’ return timetable will depend on how well he heals and what he’s comfortable with as time progresses.

