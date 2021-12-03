Backstage News On Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE Future, Latest Update On WALTER

– It was recently reported that Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE contract will be expiring soon. Fightful.com is reporting that WWE is interested in keeping O’Reilly around and he has been approached about signing a new deal.

– A new photo of WALTER recently surfaced on social media and he appears to have gotten in leaner shape. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is reportedly interested in utilizing WALTER more and Dave Meltzer wrote that “having a good looking body is far more important on the main roster.”