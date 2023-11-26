Backstage News On Late Change Being Made To WWE Survivor Series Match

WWE has been high on Dragon Lee since he signed with them because they believe he has big potential and could be the next Rey Mysterio. They promoted him from NXT to the main roster and pushed him hard on the main roster.

WWE wrote him off television after Mysterio had recently aligned himself with Santos Escobar and other members of the LWO, including Carlito. Escobar turned heel by attacking Mysterio, who is expected to be out for several weeks due to surgery.

Lee defeated Escobar in the singles match at the WWE Survivor Series premium live event from Chicago, IL, at the Allstate Arena.

As previously reported, there has been talk of bringing in Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo to work alongside Escobar on the program. On Friday’s SmackDown, Carlito was removed from the Survivor Series match after Escobar attacked him and Lee demanded to be put in the match.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that despite the match being announced, Lee was always supposed to be in it, not Carlito.

“They did an injury angle the night before, which was originally Carlito, although it was always going to be Dragon Lee. The idea is they’re going to be doing a three-man team, which is Rey when he gets back from his knee surgery, which would be only a couple of months. What is it like? I think two months because it was only arthroscopic surgery, so it’d be Rey, Carlito, and Dragon Lee on one side and then Escobar and others.”