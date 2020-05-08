Backstage News On Major Possible Stunt For Money in the Bank, The Fiend Entrance Nixed

– WWE has been teasing the idea of somebody being thrown off the roof of WWE Headquarters at the Money in the Bank PPV. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided additional information on the stunt allegedly taking place when the match was filmed:

“There have been descriptions from people who were aware of the taping of Vince McMahon showing whoever was supposed to go off the top that they had set it up safely and he demonstrated it.”

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Code Orange, the band that recorded “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s theme song, was originally planned to perform the song at Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the plans were canceled.