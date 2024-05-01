The Underaker Shares His “Completely Honest” Thoughts On The WWE Draft

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently spoke on his podcast, “Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the WWE Draft.

“You know what it missed for me? I want to see some deals made right. You know what I’m saying? Like a lot of teams, they want a quarterback. They trade up or they trade down. You know, that would to me be more compelling to watch. You’re expecting your fan base to watch two nights of TV content. And I mean, to be completely honest, there wasn’t a whole lot of change really.”

“It’s difficult to get everyone placed right. You got to get everyone placed where they’re supposed to be moving forward, and I can tell they’re making efforts to do that. The way the Draft is promoted. I just think there needs to be some more something like you said drama, something needs to happen big where people get hooked.”