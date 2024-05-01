WWE Star Competes In First Match In Almost A Year

WWE has brought back a star who has been on the sidelines for nearly a year. During that time, a lot happened with the company that had been on fire.

Wendy Choo returned from the sidelines with an injury during Tuesday’s NXT Level Up tapings, which will air on Peacock this Friday. Choo has been on the injured list since the May 19th episode of NXT Level Up.

Choo hadn’t worked a match since May 16, 2023, when she and Kelani Jordan defeated Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice. Choo was involved in Blair Davenport’s mysterious parking lot attacks at the time, which forced her off television.

Choo appeared on SmackDown last Friday and RAW on Monday for the Draft. Several NXT stars were promoted to the main roster as a result.

She faced off against Wren Sinclair at the tapings before NXT, which she won. Wendy and Wren showed respect following the match. She acknowledged her return, as shown below.