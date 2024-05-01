Cody Rhodes On Wanting To Be “The Most Profitable Talent” In WWE History

Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on the Cheap Heat program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Rhodes commented on his goals with the company:

“I would like to be the most profitable talent that WWE has ever had. And I know who hangs in that group. You know, your Austin 316s, your Hustle Loyalty, Respect, your John Cena’s. I know what I have been doing, and I know the link that I have to keep doing this for this goal to become a reality. So that one, it’s a little inside baseball, and it’s not all that glamorous, but I really, even today, feel a sense of I would like to give WWE everything I possibly have.”

“If Roman Reigns was the greatest thing WWE had seen up to this point, I want to completely eclipse him. And I mean that with the utmost respect.”

