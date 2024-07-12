Backstage News On Matches Expected To Take Place At WWE SummerSlam

Damian Priest vs. Gunther for the World Title and Bayley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Title are the two matches that WWE has confirmed for the 2024 WWE SummerSlam PLE thus far.

Several matches have not been confirmed but are expected to take place at SummerSlam. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has been told that the anticipation for the Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley match for the Women’s World Title is is ‘strongly expected’ to be on the card.

Despite Seth Rollins’ involvement in the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre storyline, a triple threat is not currently planned. However, Meltzer stated that there is a possibility of Rollins being involved in the match. As of the last word, WWE is ‘very hopeful’ that Punk will be cleared for the match.

According to Meltzer, Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker, a rematch for the Intercontinental title, was scheduled for SummerSlam earlier this week. Ilja Dragunov could possibly be added to the match.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are expected to defend their Tag Team Titles against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark (with Sonya Deville), Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, and/or Damage CTRL. According to Meltzer, “there was talk of a women’s tag title match to be held that weekend, so it could be PPV or at the Smackdown or Raw TV that weekend.”

SummeeSlam is also expected to feature Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE Title and Logan Paul vs. LA Knight for the US title.