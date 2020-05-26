Backstage News On Matt Riddle’s WWE Future, Seth Rollins Comments On Roman Reigns

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding Matt Riddle’s future with WWE:

“Matt Riddle’s main roster debut right now is scheduled to be imminent, so his cage match with Timothy Thatcher could either be his blow-off or lead to it.”

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Seth Rollins recently spoke with Sports Illustrated. He commented on Roman Reigns taking time off from WWE:

“I was fortunate to get the news a while back, and it was nice to see him come out and explain why he’s been taking time off. He’s got five kids running around at home, and he’s trying to help the wife out and make sure everybody’s safe. It’s awesome. It seems like everybody is getting in on the new kid thing these days (laughs).”

