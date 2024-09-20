Backstage News On Mercedes Moné Having Her Own Dressing Room At AEW Events

According to Fightful Select, a rumor circulating this week that AEW TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné having her own dressing room when the company holds events, while no one in the men’s division does, is untrue.

Chris Jericho and The Elite have their own dressing rooms. Former AEW stars Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes also had them, along with the now retired Sting. Darby Allin also mentioned that Sting would let him use his personal dressing room.

According to the rumor, Moné has her own private locker room and entourage at every AEW show, and Saraya is unhappy with The CEO. According to the rumor, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is having problems behind the scenes at AEW, with Moné being the source of her frustrations. Moné having her own dressing room is a “major perk” for her, and The CEO receiving this type of “preferential treatment” is rubbing some of her AEW colleagues the wrong way.