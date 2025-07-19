Backstage News On Original Plans For WWE SummerSlam 2025

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, next month’s first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event (PLE) was initially set to feature John Cena facing Cody Rhodes as the main event for night two, with discussions about an undecided stipulation at that time. The report also mentioned that GUNTHER was scheduled to compete against CM Punk on night one, which would have concluded with Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

The report notes that the currently announced matches from the planned lineup include the Women’s World Championship Match, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, GUNTHER vs. CM Punk, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship in a Steel Cage Match, and Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria instead of Bayley.

Other matches planned to take place at SummerSlam include:

* Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker

* Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

* Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss

* Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

* A TLC match with SmackDown tag teams including Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, Wyatts, DIY, Fraxiom, and Angel and Berto