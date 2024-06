WrestleVotes reports that “Main Event” Jey Uso is the top choice at this moment to win the 2024 Men’s MITB briefcase. Jey has held multiple Tag Team Titles with WWE, but he has never held a singles title and that includes the World Title.

Jey has been a top merch seller in the WWE ever since he became a singles wrestler. He recently faced Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash France and defeated his brother, Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL.