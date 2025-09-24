Backstage News On Potential Opponents For John Cena After AJ Styles

As PWMania.com previously reported, the highly anticipated showdown between John Cena and AJ Styles was recently confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel next month.

With Cena’s retirement tour winding down in just a few months, speculation has already begun regarding what comes next for the 17-time World Champion.

According to BodySlam, Cena vs. Styles has been in discussion backstage for some time, with Crown Jewel seen as the ideal setting for the match during his farewell run.

The report also mentions that a potential match against Dominik Mysterio—the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion—has been floated as one of Cena’s final bouts, likely following his clash with Styles.

Cena is coming off a decisive loss to Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestlePalooza this past Saturday and now has five matches left on his retirement tour.