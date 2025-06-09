Backstage News On R-Truth Using Real Name Ron Killings Under New WWE Deal

Following his shocking return at WWE Money in the Bank 2025, R-Truth is embracing a new chapter — and a new name.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Truth (real name Ron Killings) announced last weekend that he was leaving WWE after his contract expired. That made his unannounced return during the Money in the Bank main event, where he attacked John Cena and helped Cody Rhodes secure the win, one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Now, a new report from Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com has confirmed that Killings will be going by his real name in WWE moving forward, a change he personally requested.

“Ron Killings did ask for the name change to his real name as part of his new deal, as many had suspected,” Meltzer noted. “The advantage is that when the new deal ends, he will have had TV time as Ron Killings and can then go straight to using that name on indies and for personal appearances.”

The name shift marks a significant move for the veteran performer, who has spent decades as R-Truth across multiple runs in WWE, becoming one of the most beloved figures in the company.

Killings also responded on Twitter/X to the overwhelming crowd reaction at Money in the Bank, particularly the “We Want Truth” chants that echoed throughout the arena:

“🙌🏾🔥💪🏾🙏🏾 No🧢 #WeWantTruth was seen, heard, felt and understood… Believe me when I say this, I Love EVERYONE of yall to death🥲 We made history together”

While WWE has yet to officially comment on the name change, all signs indicate that Ron Killings is now the official on-screen identity, aligning with his renewed direction and final-run deal, which insiders say allows him to close out his career on his own terms.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on Ron Killings’ return, new creative direction, and the continued fallout from WWE Money in the Bank 2025.