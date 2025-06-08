The Undertaker Was Backstage At WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, Backstage Reactions

The presence of a WWE legend and strong backstage buzz made the WWE x AAA: Worlds Collide event one to remember.

According to a report from PWInsider.com, The Undertaker was backstage at the crossover special, which took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in front of a live crowd of just over 10,000 fans. The show marked a major milestone, spotlighting talent from AAA, the Mexican promotion recently acquired by WWE.

Sources noted that the Roldan family, who previously owned AAA, were “very pleased” with how their brand and talent were presented to the WWE audience. Internally, the event was received very positively, with several key figures receiving high praise.

Corey Graves was commended for his performance as lead commentator, helping bridge the WWE and AAA audiences with authenticity and energy. One standout performer, Mr. Iguana, was said to have impressed WWE officials to the point that merchandise discussions are already underway.

Ahead of the event, many of the featured talents reportedly spent time at the WWE Performance Center, rehearsing their matches to ensure a smooth, high-impact presentation for the live broadcast.

The crossover event also featured a strong merchandise presence, including gear for:

Rey Mysterio

The LWO

Psycho Clown

Stephanie Vaquer

A “Chad Gable vs. El Hijo del Vikingo” match-specific shirt

A women’s tag team bout tee

And a special “I Was There” Worlds Collide commemorative shirt

With the success of Worlds Collide, and growing fan interest in AAA stars, the future appears bright for continued collaboration — and potential crossover expansion — between WWE and the lucha libre powerhouse.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more backstage updates from WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, exclusive talent reactions, and future crossover event developments.