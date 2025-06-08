Backstage Update On R-Truth’s WWE Status, Son Denies Claim From Triple H

The return of R-Truth at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 wasn’t just a jaw-dropping surprise for fans, it also ignited a wave of backstage speculation, conflicting reports, and social media fallout.

Last weekend, R-Truth (real name Ron Killings) publicly announced his departure from WWE, citing the expiration of his contract. That made his shocking run-in during the Money in the Bank main event — where he attacked John Cena and helped Cody Rhodes secure the victory — all the more surreal.

Following the event, Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed the surprise appearance during the post-show press conference, simply stating that it was “all part of the show.”

However, not everyone is buying that narrative.

Truth’s own son, Christopher Killings, responded via Instagram Stories with the phrase “stop the cap” (slang for “stop lying”). Though the post was later deleted, Christopher followed up with another message: “Congrats on the new deal dad.”

R-Truth himself also weighed in, responding to a claim that fans and media had been “worked” with a short but direct message on Twitter/X:

“No work.”

To provide further clarity, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported that multiple WWE sources behind the scenes refuted the idea that Truth’s contract expiration was a work.

“There is not one person in WWE behind the scenes claiming that the R-Truth contract expiration was a work. Not one. Not even an ‘it could have been,’” Sapp wrote. “A lot of people were very upset he was gone. Many had direct, emotional conversations with R-Truth. He wasn’t happy that it happened.”

Sapp also noted that WWE internally clarified R-Truth’s departure was due to a contract expiration, not a formal release — and other similar contract expiration notifications followed shortly afterward.

“Probably about the only thing WWE could have done worse than letting R-Truth go was to lie to the entire roster and staff about letting the most beloved guy on the roster go,” he added.

Whether this surprising return leads to a new long-term deal remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — R-Truth’s stock within WWE, and with fans, has never been higher.

UPDATE: Further Backstage Details Emerge On R-Truth’s WWE Return & New Deal

