Backstage News On R-Truth’s WWE Return At Money In The Bank

R-Truth made a surprising return during last night's WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event—just days after announcing his departure from the company.

However, during the post-show discussion, Big E clarified that it was not R-Truth who returned, but rather Ron Killings, signaling a possible character shift.

WWE immediately confirmed the distinction by launching new merchandise under the Ron Killings name, marking a clear rebranding from the comedic R-Truth persona fans are familiar with.

According to PWInsider.com, Killings had been in talks with multiple promotions for independent appearances just days before the event. This has led to speculation that WWE’s decision to bring him back was a last-minute move.

WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque addressed Killings’ return during the post-show media scrum. When asked about the surprise, Triple H smiled and said, “I love the question. Enjoying the show? All part of the show, man.”

