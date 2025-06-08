Further Backstage Details Emerge On R-Truth’s WWE Return & New Deal

The return of R-Truth at WWE Money in the Bank 2025 continues to spark conversation, and now further backstage details have emerged regarding how the comeback came together, and what it means for his future.

As PWMania.com previously reported, R-Truth revealed last weekend that his WWE contract had expired, with no renewal at the time. That made his shocking run-in during the main event, where he attacked John Cena and helped Cody Rhodes secure the win, all the more unexpected.

According to PWInsider.com, Killings had been in talks with multiple promotions for independent appearances just days before the event. This has led to speculation that WWE’s decision to bring him back was a last-minute move.

Despite speculation from fans that the entire situation was a “work,” both R-Truth and his son have publicly denied it. Truth even posted “No work” on Twitter/X, while his son Christopher Killings shared a now-deleted Instagram story saying “Stop the cap” in response to Triple H calling it “all part of the show,” later adding, “Congrats on the new deal dad.” Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com also reported that multiple WWE sources behind the scenes refuted the idea that Truth’s contract expiration was a work.

Now, additional backstage insight has emerged.

According to Cory Hays of Bodyslam.net, WWE had legitimate plans to let R-Truth’s contract expire without renewal. However, the immense backlash from fans and talent over the decision reportedly prompted a change of heart within the company.

“Several within WWE wanted him to stay with the company but not as an active talent,” Hays reported. “The backlash and reaction that came about over the last week created an opportunity that WWE could not pass up, and WWE President Nick Khan ultimately reached out to facilitate a new working deal with Killings.”

Hays further clarified that the new agreement isn’t a standard active talent contract, but rather a special arrangement that gives R-Truth the opportunity for one final run inside the ring, potentially allowing the beloved veteran to end his career on his own terms.

On Twitter/X, Hays emphasized that this situation was not fabricated:

“Literally no reason for Ron Killings to be involved in a ‘work’ about his job when 2 of his colleagues were informed of their non-renewals the same day. It would be absolutely horrible business and Truth is not that kind of person.”

Truth’s return and new deal have already become one of the most talked-about stories in WWE this year, blending real-life emotion with unexpected storytelling.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on R-Truth’s final WWE run, contract developments, and fallout from Money in the Bank 2025.