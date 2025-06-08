Triple H Stays Cryptic On R-Truth’s WWE Status Following Money In The Bank Return

WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque participated in the post-show media scrum for Money in the Bank, discussing various topics, including the surprising return of Ron “R-Truth” Killings at Money in the Bank 2025.

Triple H said, “I love the question. Enjoying the show? All part of the show, man.”

Recently, R-Truth announced that he would be leaving WWE, and it was later reported that the company chose not to renew his contract. During the main event, R-Truth made his presence known by attacking John Cena, which helped Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso secure the victory in the match.

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)