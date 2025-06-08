John Cena Retirement Tour Update: List Of Confirmed 2025 Appearances

At Saturday night’s WWE Money in the Bank event, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena teamed up with Logan Paul in a tag team match against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso. Despite the star power, Cena and Paul were unable to secure the victory. The bout was part of Cena’s ongoing farewell tour, marking another milestone in his final run with WWE.

As of now, Cena has 20 scheduled appearances remaining on his retirement tour.

Here is the updated list of confirmed dates:

June 13 – SmackDown in Lexington, KY

June 20 – SmackDown in Grand Rapids, MI

June 28 – Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

July 18 – SmackDown in San Antonio, TX

August 2/3 – SummerSlam in East Rutherford, NJ

August 8 – SmackDown in Montreal, Quebec, Canada

August 15 – SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland

August 29 – SmackDown in Lyon, France

August 31 – Clash in Paris in Paris, France

October 11 – Crown Jewel Perth in Perth, Australia

More appearances are anticipated to be announced in the coming months as Cena’s farewell tour progresses through major international and domestic events.