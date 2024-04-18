Backstage News On Recently Returned WWE Star Working As A Producer For NXT

According to Fightful Select, former AEW star Shawn Spears, who recently returned to the WWE, has not only been working as an active talent for the company, but he has been working as a behind-the-scenes producer for the NXT brand.

He started to shadow well-known NXT producer and coach Johnny Moss on the April 16th episode of NXT.

There is no word yet on whether Spears will transition to a permanent producer role like Matt Bloom, Oney Lorcan, and Wesley Blake or if he will remain an active competitor and a producer from time to time. Updates will be provided as soon as they become available.

The NXT superstar helped out with all the women’s matches on last Tuesday’s show.