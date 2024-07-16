Backstage News On Rhea Ripley’s Current In-Ring Status

WWE’s SummerSlam is just a few weeks away, with several high-profile bouts already confirmed, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. GUNTHER, and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley.

Ripley returned to WWE television last week, and Monday’s Raw featured no physical altercations with Morgan or anyone else. She had been out since April because of an AC joint sprain in her shoulder. According to PWInsider.com, Ripley is not expected to wrestle until SummerSlam.

This is because Ripley has not been fully cleared for physicality. Sources say they expect that to change by the time SummerSlam arrives. She will refrain from engaging in physical activity until she has been cleared. Rather, they will work around the physicality.

There was also talk of Ripley returning to storylines at Summerslam or Raw the following day. However, WWE chose to match her against Morgan at Summerslam.

The decision was made in part because Ripley stated that she expected to be ready for SummerSlam on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.