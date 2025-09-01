Backstage News On Roman Reigns’ Beatdown Angle At WWE Clash In Paris

Following the opening match at Sunday’s WWE Clash in Paris premium live event (PLE), Roman Reigns was brutally attacked by “Big” Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker after having already defeated Reed in a singles match.

As a result of the vicious beatdown, Reigns was stretchered out of the Paris La Défense Arena.

According to PWInsider.com, as some fans have speculated, the angle involving Reigns’ beatdown was created to write him off WWE television, as he is set to begin filming for Legendary’s new Street Fighter movie very soon.

The report indicated that Reigns is expected to work on the project until the end of September, with filming wrapping up during the week of September 26, provided everything goes according to schedule.

In the upcoming Street Fighter film, Reigns has been cast as Akuma.

The movie, which is scheduled for theatrical release next year, also features Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the role of Colonel William F. Guile, while NJPW star and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Hirooki Goto will portray E. Honda.