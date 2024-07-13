Backstage News On Roman Reigns’ Return To WWE TV

Roman Reigns, who has been absent from WWE television for some time, will return soon.

“The Tribal Chief” left WrestleMania XL to take some time off after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes on the second night of their highly praised alliance with The Rock. During this time, Solo Sikoa transitioned from Reigns’ enforcer to Tribal Chief.

WWE has pushed Sikoa as the faction’s main leader, which is expected to set up a match with Reigns. WWE had Solo say that Reigns would never return—obviously, a pure storyline—before laying out Paul Heyman because Heyman refused to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief.

According to PWInsider.com, Reigns is expected to return at or before SummerSlam. Watching this week’s SmackDown, it was hinted that Reigns would return soon.

WWE will host the SummerSlam Premium Live Event on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.