Backstage News On Sonya Deville’s Return To WWE Television

Sonya Deville returned to WWE television on May 20th, 2024, following a torn ACL last year. Following her appearance, Sonya posted “in case it wasn’t perfectly clear, I’m back” on Instagram.

According to Fightful.com, Deville spent the entire day backstage at RAW and was not hidden from the public. Fightful spoke with several sources who didn’t expect Deville to return until mid-summer and were “pleasantly surprised” to see her back.

On RAW, Deville and Shayna Baszler/Zoey Stark hinted at a possible collaboration. Stark responded to the segment by writing the following via Twitter/X:

“Stop feeding into this Clickbait and mind ya business. You can see this interaction was nothing to write home about. #WWERaw.”