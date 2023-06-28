Backstage News On The 2023 WWE Money In The Bank PLE

As PWMania.com previously reported, “internal pitches” have reportedly been made for Logan Paul to win the 2023 Men’s WWE Money in the Bank match.

In an update, WWE insider Boozer Rasslin stated that Triple H does not want Paul to win the briefcase, and there are talks for Paul to feud with LA Knight.

In response to a comment that Paul feuding with Knight means Knight isn’t going to win the Money in the Bank, the insider said, “not necessarily but can be a case,” and added that Knight and Damian Priest are still the favorites.

The insider also stated that everyone in WWE is “hyped” about MITB and expects it to be “bigger” than Backlash and Night of Champions.