Backstage News On The 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

According to PWInsider.com, backstage interviewer Jackie Redmond, who previously worked for the NHL, will be the host of this Friday’s 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. There’s no word yet on if a co-host will join Redmond or if she will host the Hall of Fame on her own, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

The 2024 Hall of Fame inductees will include Paul Heyman, Lia Maivia, Muhammad Ali, The U.S. Express, Thunderbolt Patterson, and Bull Nakano.

WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to induct his grandmother Lia Maivia, while Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns will induct “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman.