Backstage News On The Camaraderie At Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE recently saw the returns of CM Punk and “The Viper” Randy Orton and the excitement level has been through the roof in the company ever since as not only do they have the NXT Deadline Event coming up, but the company also has their 2024 Royal Rumble Event coming up in January.

According to WrestleVotes, the camaraderie backstage this past Monday night on RAW was as high as it has been in years and things are looking good for the WWE.

They stated, “I’m told everything at RAW was good last night as far as camaraderie backstage throughout the day in Nashville. One source went as far as to say the energy was as high as it’s been in years. Things look & sound like we’re off to a great start.”