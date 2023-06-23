Backstage News On The Elite’s Contract Status With AEW

While the spotlight has been on AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door and the return of CM Punk in recent weeks, the promotion still needs to finalize new contracts with The Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks).

Omega’s contract was set to expire in late January, but AEW extended it for the time he was out with injuries.

It’s unclear how long he has on the extended leave, but it’s expected to end by the end of the year. That time frame is also relevant to Page and The Young Bucks’ contracts.

The Young Bucks and Page do not have a match scheduled for Sunday’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view event as of this writing, while Omega will defend the IWGP United States Title against Will Ospreay in a rematch from Wrestle Kingdom.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Elite had been asked to keep quiet about their contract status.

Meltzer stated, “All have kept quiet as asked, or in some cases signed legal papers basically prohibiting them from talking, which could lead to immense frustration with the situation.”