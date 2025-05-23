Backstage News On The Future Of WWE Reality Series “LFG”

WWE’s hit reality competition series “LFG” is officially set to return with its second season premiering Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 10 PM ET on A&E, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer.

The show, which gives aspiring wrestlers a shot at making it to WWE, will feature a fresh mix of talent, including new contestants and returning participants from Season 1 who came up short in their first run.

One of the most notable changes this season is in the coaching lineup. WWE Hall of Famer Michelle McCool will be stepping in as a new coach, replacing Mickie James. According to Meltzer, the decision was made by none other than her husband — The Undertaker — who is returning as a lead mentor.

“Michelle McCool will replace Mickie James as the fourth coach, which was a move by Undertaker,” the report stated.

McCool will join a returning trio of mentors: The Undertaker, Booker T, and Bully Ray.

Together, this panel will guide a new batch of hopefuls through the rigorous trials, matches, and challenges that define the “LFG” experience.

Behind the scenes, “LFG” is gaining momentum as a long-term investment for WWE and A&E. Meltzer notes that the belief is WWE is now operating under a multi-season deal with the network.

“The belief is they are under a new deal for two seasons a year for the next few years.”

Production for Season 2 is already underway, with matches being taped weekly on Tuesdays, promising a fully developed competition arc for fans once the show airs next month.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on “LFG” Season 2, talent announcements, and exclusive insights into WWE’s reality programming and development system.