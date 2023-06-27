Backstage News On The Judgment Day, WWE Officials High On Each Member

WWE is still high on Finn Balor, Damien Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley from The Judgement Day.

According to a new story from Fightful Select, a WWE higher-up has spoken about the company’s passion for the faction, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Edge recognising that The Judgement Day was better suited in its current version than the group’s original objectives.

A WWE insider praised each member of the group, saying that Balor has been “very easy” for WWE to deal with throughout this process and has moulded to a number of positions that the company has needed him in in The Judgement Day over the previous year. Ripley was praised for fighting through her knee concerns, which she has previously discussed, as well as her drive to develop and help everyone else by participating as a manager. Another long-time WWE employee stated that Ripley might have easily been preoccupied with her own creativity surrounding the title. It was also mentioned that Ripley was meant to dominate a match but was content to give her opponent more offence.

Priest’s work ethic was lauded, particularly his latest collaboration with Bad Bunny. WWE had planned a tag team bout for Backlash, and according to WWE insiders, everyone felt comfortable enough with Bad Bunny in the ring for the match. Mysterio was praised for his advanced schedule, which has seen him fulfil numerous media responsibilities as a result of the success of his new character. Aside from that, it’s been said that WWE has been placing Mysterio in a variety of circumstances and against a number of in-ring opponents in order to familiarise him with a range of styles and opponents.