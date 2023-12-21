Backstage News On The Length Of Rey Mysterio’s New WWE Contract

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio re-signed with the company a few days back and this new deal was finalized about a month ago, but it wasn’t revealed at the time how long Mysterio’s new contract is for.

Haus of Wrestling reports that the WWE Hall of Famer’s new deal with the company is for three years, which means Mysterio will be in the WWE up to late 2026 or early 2027.

Mysterio is currently out of in-ring action due to a knee injury and it has required him to get minor surgery.

There is no word yet on when the Lucha Libre legend is expected to return to action, but updates will be provided as soon as it is made available.