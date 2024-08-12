Backstage News On The TV Return Of An Absent WWE Star

PWInsider.com previously reported that AJ Styles was scheduled to make his return to WWE TV on Friday night’s post-WWE SummerSlam episode of SmackDown, however that did not end up happening.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Styles was never brought in for last Friday’s SmackDown as the company decided it wasn’t right to bring him in for a return to TV.

WWE still plans to bring him back to TV shortly, most likely ahead of the Bash In Berlin PLE taking place on Saturday, August 31st from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Styles been absent from television since losing to Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at the Clash at the Castle PLE in June. Since then, he has competed at Pro Wrestling NOAH and three house shows as part of WWE’s Japan tour.