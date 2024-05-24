Backstage News On The Young Bucks’ Shoe Deal With Reebok

It’s rare for wrestlers to have a signature shoe with a major brand like Reebok, so the Young Bucks, Nicholas, and Matthew Jackson have struck a significant deal for themselves and the wrestling industry.

Since co-founding AEW in 2019 with Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks have been among the promotion’s most prominent figures. They are currently prominently featured on television, alongside Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry, as a new heel faction feuding with Khan.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the deal came together following The Young Bucks’ 2022 deal with Diadora, in which 1,200 shoes were made and sold out instantly. As a result, their representatives began looking for a signature shoe idea, and Reebok expressed an interest. They signed the AEW tag team to a one-show deal.

It’s an exciting deal for the tag team because they have fond memories of the Reebok pump shoes and have previously worn them.

The Anarchy In The Arena match featuring The Elite vs. FTR, Bryan Danielson, and Darby Allin is set to headline Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.