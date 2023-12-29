Backstage News On Top Free Agent Possibly Heading To WWE

The likelihood that WWE will sign a top free agent in the upcoming year appears to be increasing, which would be a significant step in what is already appearing to be a promising start to 2024.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Giulia has been the subject of intense WWE interest for months, with the belief that she has received an offer from the company. The NJPW superstar is not permitted to sign with anyone, including WWE, until her contract expires in March.

Although many expected AEW to make a serious bid for Giulia, who currently holds the New Japan Strong Women’s Championship after defeating Willow Nightingale, that was not the case.

An earlier update stated that AEW is no longer in the running to sign her because it was coming down to joining WWE or staying with NJPW.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Giulia is leaning toward signing with WWE.

Meltzer stated, “Giulia right now is seen as likely to be coming here in 2024. Her contract expires with Stardom in March. She may not be coming in right away, but as of right now she’s leaning toward coming here in 2024.”