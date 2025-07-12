WWE Hall Of Famer Loses Home In Fire

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter lost her home in a fire this past week. As of now, no details regarding the circumstances of the fire have been revealed.

The wrestling podcast Dave Dynasty has reported that the Cauliflower Alley Club is accepting donations to assist Richter via PayPal. Fans are encouraged to include “FOR WENDI RICHTER” in the notes when making their donations. There is currently no information on whether any GoFundMe campaigns have been established at this time.

Richter was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010 and has been frequently mentioned by Toni Storm in 2023, who has called for a match in AEW.