Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Evolution 2

WWE is set to host its Evolution 2 Premium Live Event (PLE) this Sunday, July 13th, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Updated betting odds have been released for seven key matches: the Women’s World Championship match, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship match, the NXT Women’s Championship match, the WWE Women’s Championship match, a No Holds Barred match, the Women’s Tag Team Championship match, and the Women’s Championship Battle Royal.

Rhea Ripley is favored to defeat IYO SKY and become the new Women’s World Champion. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is favored to retain her title against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. Tiffany Stratton is also favored to defeat WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and retain her title. Additionally, Jordynne Grace is expected to defeat Jacy Jayne and become the new NXT Women’s Champion, while Jade Cargill is favored to win against Naomi in a No Holds Barred match. Finally, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are favored to retain their titles, and Stephanie Vaquer is expected to win the Battle Royal.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

IYO SKY (c) +325 vs. “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley -550

WWE Women’s Championship Match

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. -2000 vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus +700

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match

“The Man” Becky Lynch (c) -2000 vs. Lyra Valkyria 600 vs. Bayley +370

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match

Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne (c) +170 (1/10) vs. “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace -250

No Holds Barred Match

2025 WWE Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill -1500 vs. 2025 Women’s Money in the Bank winner Naomi +600

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez -450 vs. “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss +275 vs. The Kabuki Warriors (“The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane) +650 vs. WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca and ZARIA +1000

Evolution Battle Royal

Stephanie Vaquer -300

Bianca Belair +250

Nikki Bella +250

Nia Jax +600

Paige +800

Chelsea Green +1000

AJ Lee +1400

Kairi Sane +1600

Ivy Nile +1800

Lita +2200

Zelina Vega +2500

Michin +2500

Jaida Parker +2500

Alba Fyre +3000

Piper Niven +3000

Candice LeRae +4000

B-Fab +4000

Masha Slamovich +4000

Mickie James +5000

Scarlett +5000

Gail Kim +6000