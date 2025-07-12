Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Evolution 2

WWE is set to host its Evolution 2 Premium Live Event (PLE) this Sunday, July 13th, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Updated betting odds have been released for seven key matches: the Women’s World Championship match, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship match, the NXT Women’s Championship match, the WWE Women’s Championship match, a No Holds Barred match, the Women’s Tag Team Championship match, and the Women’s Championship Battle Royal.
Rhea Ripley is favored to defeat IYO SKY and become the new Women’s World Champion. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch is favored to retain her title against Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. Tiffany Stratton is also favored to defeat WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and retain her title. Additionally, Jordynne Grace is expected to defeat Jacy Jayne and become the new NXT Women’s Champion, while Jade Cargill is favored to win against Naomi in a No Holds Barred match. Finally, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are favored to retain their titles, and Stephanie Vaquer is expected to win the Battle Royal.
You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:
WWE Women’s World Championship Match
IYO SKY (c) +325 vs. “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley -550
WWE Women’s Championship Match
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. -2000 vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus +700
WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match
“The Man” Becky Lynch (c) -2000 vs. Lyra Valkyria 600 vs. Bayley +370
WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match
Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne (c) +170 (1/10) vs. “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace -250
No Holds Barred Match
2025 WWE Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill -1500 vs. 2025 Women’s Money in the Bank winner Naomi +600
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez -450 vs. “The Queen” Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss +275 vs. The Kabuki Warriors (“The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane) +650 vs. WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca and ZARIA +1000
Evolution Battle Royal
Stephanie Vaquer -300
Bianca Belair +250
Nikki Bella +250
Nia Jax +600
Paige +800
Chelsea Green +1000
AJ Lee +1400
Kairi Sane +1600
Ivy Nile +1800
Lita +2200
Zelina Vega +2500
Michin +2500
Jaida Parker +2500
Alba Fyre +3000
Piper Niven +3000
Candice LeRae +4000
B-Fab +4000
Masha Slamovich +4000
Mickie James +5000
Scarlett +5000
Gail Kim +6000