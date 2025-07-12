WWE Announces Which Match Will Headline Evolution 2

WWE announced during Friday’s episode of SmackDown that the Women’s World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and the reigning Women’s World Champion, IYO SKY, will headline Evolution 2.

Other matches confirmed for the event include:

– WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defending her title against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

– Fatal Influence’s NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne defending her title against “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace.

– Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch defending her title in a triple threat match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

– The Judgment Day’s Women’s Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez, defending their titles against Alexa Bliss and “The Queen” Charlotte Flair.

– NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca teaming up with ZARIA to take on The Kabuki Warriors, comprised of “The Empress of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess” Kairi Sane.

– 2025 WWE Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill facing 2025 Women’s Money in the Bank winner Naomi in a No Holds Barred Match.

– A Women’s Championship Battle Royale.

WWE Evolution 2 will take place on Sunday, July 13th, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.