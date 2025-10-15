Becky Lynch Reacts To The Vision Turning On Seth Rollins

PWMania.com previously reported that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins during the closing moments of RAW this past Monday.

This attack angle was designed to write Rollins off TV due to the injury he suffered at WWE Crown Jewel.

Becky Lynch, the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion and Rollins’ wife, was not present on RAW. However, she took to her Twitter (X) account to react to the shocking betrayal by Breakker and Reed against her husband.

Lynch wrote, “I’m gone for one week…”

It will be interesting to see how Rollins and Lynch react to the betrayal from Breakker and Reed in the coming weeks.