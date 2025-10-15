Santos Escobar Pulls Out Of Appearance At A Non-WWE Event

PWMania.com previously reported that Santos Escobar re-signed with WWE just a couple of days after his previous contract expired.

Initially, Escobar was hesitant to sign a new deal due to frustrations with creative direction. However, many within WWE were pleasantly surprised by his return. It was also reported that before re-signing, Escobar was scheduled to appear at the New York Comic-Con.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, after his contract expired, Escobar planned to be a surprise guest on last Thursday’s Headlocked & Masked Republic panel. However, following his re-signing with WWE, he had to cancel his plans for the New York Comic-Con.

As of now, Escobar has yet to make an appearance on television since rejoining the company, and there is no information regarding his creative direction upon his return. Updates will be provided as they become available.