Seth Rollins Pulled From WWE Japan Live Events Due To Injury

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has been officially removed from WWE’s upcoming live events in Japan on October 17 and 18 due to an injury.

Rollins was originally scheduled for two high-profile matches during the tour. On October 17, he was set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, while on October 18, he was booked to team with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed against Shinsuke Nakamura, CM Punk, and Jey Uso.

With Rollins no longer appearing, WWE has adjusted the lineup for both events.

On October 17, CM Punk will now face Dominik Mysterio in singles action.

On October 18, Punk will team with Shinsuke Nakamura to take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Rollins reportedly sustained the injury during his match against Cody Rhodes at the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event. He was seen favoring his left arm after attempting a coast-to-coast headbutt, and following the show, was spotted in Australia wearing a sling.

The injury comes at a crucial point in Rollins’ ongoing storyline. On the most recent episode of WWE Raw, Rollins was attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, a segment that appears to have been used as a storyline explanation for his impending absence. Later in the same broadcast, CM Punk won a match to become the number one contender for Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship.

At this time, WWE has not provided an official update on the severity of Rollins’ injury or when he is expected to return to action.