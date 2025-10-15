CM Punk Issues Strong Warning To Fans Crossing Personal Boundaries

WWE star CM Punk has taken to Instagram with a strongly worded message aimed at fans who have been crossing personal boundaries by following him to airports and hotels. The former multi-time World Champion made it clear that such behavior will no longer be tolerated.

“We unfortunately have to have this conversation again,” Punk’s post began. “Do not turn up at airports. Do not show up at hotels. I cannot believe I have to say this. DO NOT FOLLOW PEOPLE.”

Punk emphasized that these individuals have already been asked politely to stop but continue to ignore those requests.

“You’ve repeatedly been politely told no, respect it,” he wrote. “You are not a fan, you are a stalker and will be treated as such. Respect the boundaries. Stop harassing people.”

This is not the first time a major wrestling star has spoken out about fans overstepping boundaries. With the ease of access to travel schedules and social media, several wrestlers have reported being followed through airports, approached at restaurants, or even having hotel staff questioned for their room numbers.

While most fan interactions remain positive, incidents like these have become a growing issue in the industry. CM Punk, one of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling, has long dealt with such invasions of privacy throughout his career.