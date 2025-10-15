Viewership Numbers For October 6 Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on October 6 averaged 2.4 million viewers, leading to a total of 4.8 million hours watched that week.

This represents a 4.35% increase compared to the previous week, which had 2.3 million viewers and 4.5 million hours viewed. This episode recorded the highest viewership since the episode on September 15, which had 2.6 million viewers.

The show ranked in the top 10 for the week in four countries: Bolivia, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States. Since its debut on Netflix at the start of the year, RAW has been averaging 2.873 million views per week for new episodes.

The show was headlined by “The Mega Star” LA Knight and “The Best In The World” CM Punk taking on The Usos (“Big Jim” Jimmy Uso and “Main Event” Jey Uso) in a Tag Team Match.