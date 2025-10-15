Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In the main matches, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will defend his title against Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Additionally, SmackDown star Axiom will face EVOLVE star “Super” Shawn Legacy in a WWE Speed Men’s Championship Tournament match.

WWE LFG season one winner Jasper Troy will compete against TNA star Zachary Wentz in another WWE Speed Men’s Championship Tournament match.

In tag team action, OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima) will go up against Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger). Furthermore, WWE NXT Champion “Absolute” Ricky Saints and Trick Williams will participate in a contract signing for their match at Halloween Havoc.

