Current Lineup For This Month’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Following last night’s episode of WWE NXT, the company has announced the current lineup for this month’s NXT Halloween Havoc premium live event (PLE).

WWE NXT Champion “Absolute” Ricky Saints will defend his title against Trick Williams. Fatal Influence’s WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne will defend her title against The Culling’s Tatum Paxley. In a Day of the Dead Match, WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will defend his title against AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

Additionally, WWE NXT and TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their WWE NXT Tag Team Titles against DarkState (Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin).

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 will take place on Saturday, October 25, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.