Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Saturday, July 12th, and Monday, August 11th, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities during the summer months. You can check them out below.

– WWE NXT Great American Bash on Saturday, July 12th in Atlanta has 689 tickets sold.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, July 12th in Atlanta has 11,001 tickets sold.

– WWE Evolution 2 on Sunday, July 13th in Atlanta has 6,321 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, July 14th in Birmingham has 9,000 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, July 18th in San Antonio has 10,406 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Event on Saturday, July 19th in Corpus Christi, Texas has 4,282 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Event on Sunday, July 20th in Edinburg, Texas has 5,465 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, July 21st in Houston has 10,245 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT on Tuesday, July 22nd in Houston has 774 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, July 25th in Cleveland has 5,470 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, July 28th in Detroit has 8,703 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, August 1st in Newark has 4,762 tickets sold.

– WWE Late Night with Tony Hinchcliffe on Saturday, August 2nd in Englewood, NJ has 897 tickets sold.

– WWE SummerSlam Night One on Saturday, August 2nd has 39,157 tickets sold.

– WWE Summerslam Night Two on Sunday, August 3rd has 39,986 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, August 8th in Montreal has 9,693 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, August 11th in Quebec has 7,715 tickets sold.