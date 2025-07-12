WWE NXT: The Great American Bash Preview For Today (7/12/2025): Atlanta, GA.

WWE NXT: The Great American Bash goes down this afternoon from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the July 12, 2025 special event:

* Je’Von Evans vs. Jasper Troy

* Oba Femi (c) vs. Yoshiki Inamura (NXT Title)

* Blake Monroe & Jordynne Grace vs. Fatal Influence

* Sol Ruca (c) vs. Izzi Dame (North American Women’s Title)

* Ethan Page (c) vs. Ricky Saints (North American Title Falls Count Anywhere)

* TNA Slammiversary contract signing with Trick Williams, Joe Hendry & Mike Santana

Join us here this afternoon for live WWE NXT: The Great American Bash results.