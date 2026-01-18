Vince McMahon Rejected Brie Bella’s Plan To Lose Retirement Match

Former WWE Superstar Lana has revealed a surprising behind-the-scenes detail about Brie Bella’s retirement plans—one that would have seen Brie go out on her back.

Speaking with Ring The Belle, Lana (real name CJ Perry) reflected on the creative discussions surrounding the 10-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 32 and what was initially proposed to follow it.

According to Lana, Brie was the driving force behind their on-screen program and personally pitched a storyline that would have culminated in her retirement.“Brie actually pitched this story (for their WrestleMania 32 10-woman tag-team match). It was all Brie, I’m so thankful,” Lana said. “She actually pitched for me to have a singles match the next night against her and to go over, and actually put her into retirement.”

Despite the bold pitch, the plan was ultimately rejected by Vince McMahon, who wanted Brie to exit on a positive note rather than lose to a heel still finding her footing in the ring. “Vince wanted her to win on the high and go off as a babyface, I totally understand that and I supported that,” Lana explained.

The decision meant Brie would finish her WWE run as a fan favorite, rather than generating significant heat by being retired by Lana on Raw.

While the storyline could have produced massive reaction, Lana admitted that, in hindsight, she was relieved the match never came to fruition.

At that point in her career, she didn’t feel fully prepared for such a high-pressure singles bout—especially one tied to a major retirement moment. “I was really nervous. I was okay it didn’t happen, because I wasn’t ready… I was training, and I just didn’t feel like I was ready yet.”

The revelation offers a fascinating glimpse into an alternate WrestleMania 32 aftermath—one where Brie Bella’s career might have ended very differently, and Lana’s trajectory could have accelerated overnight.