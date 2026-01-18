Eric Bischoff Predicts WWE Success For Powerhouse Hobbs

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has weighed in on reports that Powerhouse Hobbs is leaving All Elite Wrestling and is widely expected to make the jump to WWE.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff reacted to comments made by co-host Conrad Thompson, who noted that Hobbs reportedly turned down a “handsome” contract offer from AEW in order to bet on himself and pursue a larger opportunity elsewhere.

Bischoff applauded the decision, saying it reflects a mindset that often leads to success in WWE.

“It says the likelihood of him being successful at WWE are pretty freaking high with an attitude like that… having enough confidence in yourself that you’ll walk away from money, probably a lot of it, in order to take a shot at being as big a star as you could potentially be—that takes balls,” Bischoff said. “If he’s going to WWE with that attitude, because he’s in this for more than the money, that’s what that says to me. If that’s a guy I want on my team, absolutely. So I think he’s going to be hugely successful.”

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, negotiations between AEW and Hobbs had been ongoing for several months. The report notes that AEW made repeated efforts to keep the powerhouse, with offers continuing right up until this week.

Those offers were described internally as “huge,” but Hobbs had reportedly already made his decision to move on. Despite choosing to leave, sources indicate that Hobbs handled the situation professionally and made a point not to burn any bridges on his way out of the company.

As speculation about his next move continues, reports suggest that WWE’s internal pitch is for Hobbs to bypass NXT entirely and debut directly on the main roster. There is also expectation that he will be given a new ring name once he arrives.

With praise from industry veterans like Bischoff and strong interest from WWE, Hobbs’ decision to turn down significant money in AEW may soon pay off—potentially positioning him as WWE’s next breakout powerhouse.