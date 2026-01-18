Backstage Update On WWE’s Creative Plans For LA Knight

As PWMania.com previously reported, the December 8th, 2025 episode of WWE RAW featured an injury angle involving LA Knight, who was taken out by The Vision (Bronson Reed and Logan Paul).

Since then, Knight has not returned, but reports indicate that the company is planning to position him as a top babyface in 2026.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Knight is scheduled to compete in the upcoming 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event (PLE) and is set to feud with Bron Breakker and Reed upon his return. However, it remains unclear whether Knight will make an appearance before the Rumble to announce his participation in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match or if he will simply show up during the match itself.

In a related note, Fightful Select issued a clarification regarding Knight’s travel for this week’s RAW in Germany.

The correction states that while Knight was listed on some internal travel plans for Monday’s show, he was not actually brought over. The report further confirms that he is still scheduled for Royal Rumble week.

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE will take place on Saturday, January 31st, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will air live on the ESPN App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.